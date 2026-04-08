WAR ON IRAN
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How does Turkish intelligence help calm regional tensions behind the scenes?
Ankara leverages intelligence diplomacy to keep channels open, prevent escalation and support ceasefire efforts, Turkish security sources say.
How does Turkish intelligence help calm regional tensions behind the scenes?
Headquarters of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Etimesgut district of Ankara, Türkiye. / AA
a day ago

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has been actively working behind the scenes to help de-escalate tensions between the US and Iran, Turkish security sources have said, highlighting Ankara’s growing role as a regional stabiliser.

According to the sources, MIT coordinated closely with multiple state institutions under directives from the Turkish presidency to facilitate a potential ceasefire and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Before hostilities intensified, the agency engaged in intensive diplomatic contacts with all parties to prevent the outbreak of war. Once fighting began, MIT leveraged its unique ability to communicate with both sides, maintaining open channels between war parties.

Turkish officials said the intelligence agency focused on several key priorities, including preventing the conflict from spreading across the region, reducing misunderstandings between adversaries, and conveying messages aimed at de-escalation.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Fidan holds series of calls with counterparts to discuss efforts to end Iran war

MIT also worked to identify possible pathways to halt the fighting, using its established contacts across multiple capitals.

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In addition to the main parties, the agency held talks with countries including Iraq, Pakistan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, the UK, Germany, France and Italy, underscoring Türkiye’s central role in the regional security architecture.

Sources added that MIT maintained close communication with Iranian counterparts, including officials linked to the Revolutionary Guard, delivering proposals and messages aimed at ending hostilities.

Beyond mediation efforts, the agency also supported evacuation and humanitarian coordination requests from conflict-affected areas, reflecting Ankara’s broader crisis response approach.

Turkish officials further noted that MIT took steps to ensure that instability in Iran does not trigger wider ethnic tensions or undermine Türkiye’s domestic security priorities.

SOURCE:TRT World
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