Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has been actively working behind the scenes to help de-escalate tensions between the US and Iran, Turkish security sources have said, highlighting Ankara’s growing role as a regional stabiliser.

According to the sources, MIT coordinated closely with multiple state institutions under directives from the Turkish presidency to facilitate a potential ceasefire and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Before hostilities intensified, the agency engaged in intensive diplomatic contacts with all parties to prevent the outbreak of war. Once fighting began, MIT leveraged its unique ability to communicate with both sides, maintaining open channels between war parties.

Turkish officials said the intelligence agency focused on several key priorities, including preventing the conflict from spreading across the region, reducing misunderstandings between adversaries, and conveying messages aimed at de-escalation.

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MIT also worked to identify possible pathways to halt the fighting, using its established contacts across multiple capitals.