The new Democratic nominee for mayor of New York denounced US President Donald Trump’s threat to arrest and deport him, calling the statement “an attack on our democracy” and vowing to “not accept this intimidation.”

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents) terrorize our city,” Zohran Mamdani wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to ICE’s recent controversial crackdown on irregular immigrants.

Mamdani said the president’s statements represent not only “an attack on our democracy” but also a warning to every New Yorker who refuses to stay silent, adding: “If you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation.”

Mamdani has lived in the US since he was 7 and became a US citizen in 2018.

Earlier, Trump dismissed Mamdani as a “total nut job.” During a roundtable on immigration policy in Florida, when asked about his response to Mamdani’s stance against ICE, Trump replied: “Well, then we’ll have to arrest him.”

US President Donald Trump again vowed on Wednesday to prevent Democratic mayoral nominee for New York City Zohran Mamdani from destroying the city.

"As President of the United States, I'm not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards," he said.