US Treasury and State Department officials held talks in Washington with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani, the Treasury Department announced.

“Treasury is working with Syria to responsibly and safely reconnect its economy to the global financial system whilst combating the financing of terrorism,” it said in a post on X on Thursday.

Those present at the meeting included the US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack; senior Treasury officials; Qutaiba Idlbi, director of American affairs at the Syrian Foreign Ministry; and other members of Shaibani’s delegation.

The visit marks the first by a Syrian foreign minister to the US in more than 25 years.

Talks on sanctions

The Syrian minister also held talks with US senators to discuss permanently lifting the Caesar sanctions on Syria.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said she led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in a meeting with Shaibani and Barrack. Participants included Senators Roger Wicker, Chris Coons, Joni Ernst, Jacky Rosen, Markwayne Mullin, Richard Blumenthal and Andy Kim.

Shaheen said the group affirmed a “common interest between the United States and Syria in a stable, economically prosperous Syria and the importance of Syria’s future for regional stability.”

Debate over the Caesar Act

Participants noted that sanctions are prohibiting urgently needed investment in Syria’s economy, according to a statement.