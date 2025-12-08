Conditions for medics and patients in Gaza are as severe as ever despite a nearly two-month truce in the territory, the president of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed in October to a US-backed truce deal for Gaza, which stipulated an influx of aid to the territory devastated by two years of war and in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.

"It's as hard as it's ever been," Javid Abdelmoneim said of conditions for medical staff operating in Gaza's hospitals, speaking on the sidelines of the annual Doha Forum on diplomacy on Sunday.

"While we're able to continue doing operations, deliveries, wound care, you're using protocols or materials and drugs that are inferior, that are not the standard. So you've got substandard care being delivered," he explained.

376 Palestinians killed despite truce

Abdelmoneim, who worked as a doctor in Gaza in 2024, said the ongoing truce was only a "ceasefire of sorts" with "still several to dozens of Palestinians being killed every day by Israel".

Despite the truce, 376 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to local health authorities, as well as three Israeli soldiers.

"We're seeing the injured patients in the emergency rooms in which we work throughout the enclave," he added.