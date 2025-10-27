REGIONAL ALLIANCES & ORGANIZATIONS
Security Council faces ‘legitimacy crisis’ over outdated structure, says UN chief Guterres
Guterres warns that the UN’s top decision-making body is losing credibility and effectiveness, urging members to back reforms that reflect today’s global power dynamics.
Guterres calls for two permanent African seats and more representation for Asia, arguing that the body must evolve to remain credible and effective. / AP
October 27, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said the UN Security Council suffers from a “problem of legitimacy and effectiveness” because its current composition no longer reflects the realities of the modern world.

Speaking at a press conference in Malaysia on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit, Guterres said the council’s structure — which grants permanent membership to France, the UK, and Russia but lacks representation from Africa or Latin America — is outdated and unbalanced.

“It is clear the Security Council has a problem of legitimacy and effectiveness. Legitimacy, because its composition no longer corresponds to the reality of today's world,” he said.

“Veto power a key obstacle”

Guterres called for two permanent African seats and more representation for Asia, arguing that the body must evolve to remain credible and effective.

He also highlighted the veto power held by the five permanent members — the US, UK, France, Russia, and China — as a key obstacle to the council’s functionality.

“The main element that complicates effectiveness is indeed the veto power,” Guterres said, noting that France and the UK have proposed limiting its use in certain circumstances.

He urged member states to “seriously consider” reforms to both the council’s composition and decision-making process to ensure the institution can meet the challenges of the 21st century.

