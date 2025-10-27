UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said the UN Security Council suffers from a “problem of legitimacy and effectiveness” because its current composition no longer reflects the realities of the modern world.

Speaking at a press conference in Malaysia on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit, Guterres said the council’s structure — which grants permanent membership to France, the UK, and Russia but lacks representation from Africa or Latin America — is outdated and unbalanced.

“It is clear the Security Council has a problem of legitimacy and effectiveness. Legitimacy, because its composition no longer corresponds to the reality of today's world,” he said.

“Veto power a key obstacle”

Guterres called for two permanent African seats and more representation for Asia, arguing that the body must evolve to remain credible and effective.