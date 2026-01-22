French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have credited “European unity” for prompting US President Donald Trump to soften his stance on Greenland.

Merz said on Thursday the bloc's coordinated response demonstrated that solidarity can influence American policy.

"It has become clear that unity and determination on the European side can indeed make a difference," Merz told reporters in Brussels ahead of an emergency EU summit to address tensions about Greenland and US tariff threats.

The French president said Europe makes itself respected when it reacts in a united manner, welcoming what he described as a de-escalation of transatlantic tensions ahead of an informal meeting of European Council members.



Speaking to reporters, Macron said the meeting was intended to demonstrate European unity in support of Denmark’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, arguing that a collective response had helped restore calm.



"When Europe reacts in a united manner, using the instruments at its disposal, when it is threatened, it can make itself respected," he said, calling this "a very good thing."

“I am very grateful that President Trump has refrained from his original plans to take over Greenland, and I am also grateful that he has refrained from imposing additional tariffs,” said Merz.

“All of this is the result of our joint efforts between Europe and the US to find a way to move forward together in the difficult times we are undoubtedly experiencing at present.”

