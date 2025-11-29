Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Israel has repeatedly violated the Gaza ceasefire on “fabricated” grounds, warning that such actions undermine efforts to maintain the fragile truce.
Speaking at the Science Dissemination Awards ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, Erdogan said Hamas was continuing to uphold its commitments “with patience” despite ongoing Israeli provocations.
Erdogan also sharply criticised international media outlets for failing to adequately report on the deaths of their own colleagues in Gaza.
“More than 270 journalists have been killed in Gaza, yet major global media organisations remain silent,” he said.
“The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”
His remarks came as Türkiye marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, with Ankara reiterating what it called unwavering support for Palestinian rights and statehood.
Erdogan said ignoring Israel’s genocide would amount to aiding and abetting it.
"Ignoring or remaining silent on Israel’s genocide in Gaza would amount to aiding and abetting it."
“We’ve never remained silent on the Palestinian cause, and we never will,” Erdogan said, reiterating Ankara’s long-standing stance on the issue.
With winter approaching, Erdogan said Türkiye is intensifying efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
He emphasised that Ankara is working “to maintain the ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid”, arguing that both steps are crucial for any prospects of long-term stability.
Erdogan reaffirmed commitment to a two-state solution, saying Türkiye will steadfastly continue its policy until a free, sovereign and independent State of Palestine is established based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.