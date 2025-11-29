Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Israel has repeatedly violated the Gaza ceasefire on “fabricated” grounds, warning that such actions undermine efforts to maintain the fragile truce.

Speaking at the Science Dissemination Awards ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, Erdogan said Hamas was continuing to uphold its commitments “with patience” despite ongoing Israeli provocations.

Erdogan also sharply criticised international media outlets for failing to adequately report on the deaths of their own colleagues in Gaza.

“More than 270 journalists have been killed in Gaza, yet major global media organisations remain silent,” he said.

“The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”

His remarks came as Türkiye marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, with Ankara reiterating what it called unwavering support for Palestinian rights and statehood.