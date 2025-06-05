Three Palestinian journalists have been killed in a deadly Israeli strike in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

A source identified the victims as Sulaiman Hajjaj, Ismail Badah, Samir Al-Rifa’i.

The journalists were killed when an Israeli drone struck the grounds of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Several other journalists were also wounded in the attack.

With this, the total number of journalists killed in Gaza by Israel has reached 225.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights recently confirmed it is the highest number of journalist deaths recorded globally in a single conflict since 1992.