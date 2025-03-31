Dozens of tiny black weevils cling onto a fern plant as it is tossed onto a leafy green mat coating the surface of South Africa's Crocodile River.

Those weevils aren't tossed into the river by accident: scientists hope that the insects and their larvae will munch their way through the green mat, which is made up of an unwanted, invasive South American aquatic plant called Salvinia minima.

The plant is steadily taking over freshwater bodies in the northern region of South Africa, suffocating aquatic life, including on the Crocodile River and the Hartbeespoort Dam it flows into.

The weevils, which have been used effectively elsewhere in the world to fight water weeds, are now leading South Africa’s charge against the life-sucking plants threatening ecosystems in at least three northern provinces and creeping into neighboring countries.

After the weevils helped control the spread of salvinia in parts of the United States, scientists from both countries worked together on a project to gather a starter population in South Africa.

The 1-millimeter-long (0.03 inches) insects were brought over 8,700 miles from Louisiana. Rearing stations are being set up near several dams to grow the weevil population.

Once released at an infested site, the beetles make themselves at home on the salvinia, the only thing they eat, without damaging the local ecosystem, scientists say.

“They lay eggs on this plant, feed on this plant and die on this plant. If this plant dies, they will die as well,” said professor Julie Coetzee, the principal scientist at the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity. “They damage certain tissues, those tissues become waterlogged and then those plants sink to the bottom.”

A floating menace

Hartbeespoort Dam north of Johannesburg, the location for the pilot project, is an important source of irrigation for nearby farms and a popular recreation site.

“When we bought the property there was this beautiful little floating plant on the dam and I thought well that’s quite nice,” said 53-year-old resident and business operator Max Moller. “Little did I realize this little floating fern was an absolute menace.”

Moller, the owner of Mogi’s hiking trail, said the salvinia have clogged up and damaged boat engines and also hurt fishing communities over the nine years that he has lived in the area.

South Africa’s already vulnerable freshwater systems face a significant threat from salvinia, scientists say. The plants have had two major growth spurts in 2021 and 2022, surviving on the high nitrate contents in the water.

The plant initially surfaced more than a decade ago at the dam, which has also long been battling with a water hyacinth invasion, another problematic species.

“If you pull the hyacinth away, this plant is lurking,” said Coetzee. The invasive plants block out the sunlight, which means no oxygen in the water, she said.