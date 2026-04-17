Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has hosted the third meeting of foreign ministers from Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan hosted the session on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, sources said, without disclosing further details.

World leaders and senior government officials have convened in Türkiye from Friday until Sunday for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum — a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Foreign Ministry, will center on the theme of "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."

Anadolu Agency is the forum’s global communications partner.

Before hosting the meeting with his counterparts, Fidan told the attendants of Antalya Diplomacy Forum about the importance of "putting out the fire" in the region and expressed hope that the ceasefire reached will be transformed into a lasting peace.



"It is our sincere hope that the ceasefire achieved will be fully implemented and that the process will be transformed into a lasting peace," Fidan said during his address at the forum, referring to a 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8 and Pakistan's efforts to restart Washington-Tehran talks after the first round in Islamabad yielded no agreement.



Warning that the world is facing multidimensional threats that trigger one another every day, Fidan said that "uncertainty and crisis have now become defining features of our age."



Touching on last year’s theme, which focused on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and its global repercussions, Fidan said this year’s theme is the war in Iran and its effects on the world.