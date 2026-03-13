Türkiye said on Friday that a ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering its airspace was “neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” according to the defence ministry, marking the third such incident in just over a week.

“All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident,” the Turkish Defence Ministry said in an official statement