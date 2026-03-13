TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish Defence Ministry says it will respond decisively to any threat to its territory as regional tensions escalate.
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
“All developments in the region are being closely monitored and assessed with national security as the foremost priority,” the ministry said. / Reuters
March 13, 2026

Türkiye said on Friday that a ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering its airspace was “neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” according to the defence ministry, marking the third such incident in just over a week.

“All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident,” the Turkish Defence Ministry said in an official statement

RECOMMENDED

“All developments in the region are being closely monitored and assessed with national security as the foremost priority,” it added.

RelatedTRT World - Iranian ballistic missile intercepted en route to Türkiye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI