Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected recent allegations questioning its stance on Palestine, calling them “completely baseless” and politically motivated attempts to distort facts and mislead public opinion.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said, “the claims recently raised regarding our country’s Palestine policies are in no way compatible with the truth. We reject efforts aimed at discrediting Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people through political agendas and misinformation.”

Related TRT Global - Türkiye rejects claims it withheld support for Hague Group’s Gaza statement

‘Strongest stance against genocide in Gaza’

Türkiye maintains an “independent and justice-driven policy on the Palestinian issue,” the ministry stressed, adding that Ankara has been among the most vocal critics of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

“Türkiye has taken the strongest stance against the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza,” the statement said. “The fact that Israeli politicians continue to target Türkiye at every opportunity is proof of the accuracy of our principled policy.

Contrary to disinformation claims, the ministry noted that Türkiye has implemented measures that go beyond the proposals recorded in the joint communiqué adopted in Bogotá earlier this year. It recalled that Türkiye completely halted trade with Israel in May 2024, including all imports and exports.

“While implementing this decision, necessary precautions were taken to ensure that our Palestinian brothers and sisters were not adversely affected,” the ministry said.

Related TRT Global - Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'

Military trade blocked, UN initiative led