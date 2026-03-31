Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has urged Saudi Arabia to evict US forces from its territory, reiterating that its attacks in the region only targeted its enemies.

"Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X.

"Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security... Just look at what we did to their aerial command. High time to eject US forces."