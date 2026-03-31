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Iran says 'high time' for Saudi Arabia to expel US forces from its territory
Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi urges Saudi Arabia to evict US forces following the targeting of an American "aerial command" unit.
Iran says 'high time' for Saudi Arabia to expel US forces from its territory
Araghchi's comments follow the destruction of a warning and control system aircraft in an Iranian attack on an American base in Saudi Arabia. / Reuters
15 hours ago

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has urged Saudi Arabia to evict US forces from its territory, reiterating that its attacks in the region only targeted its enemies.

"Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X.

"Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security... Just look at what we did to their aerial command. High time to eject US forces."

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His comments follow the destruction of a warning and control system aircraft in an Iranian attack on an American base in Saudi Arabia.

Images appear to show much of the back end of an E-3 Sentry jet was destroyed at the Prince Sultan Air Base, 128 kilometres southeast of Riyadh.

Several American service members have been injured in Friday's strike, and at least one aircraft has been damaged, US officials confirmed.

RelatedTRT World - Iranian missiles slam Saudi base, 12 US troops wounded, several jets damaged
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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