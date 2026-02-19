Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the venue of the next round of talks with Ukraine will be determined after Russia analyses the outcome of the two-day negotiations in Geneva earlier this week.

During a press briefing in Moscow, reporters asked Peskov to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the next round of talks, which he said will also take place in Switzerland.

Every decision will be made "based on the analysis of the results of the meetings that took place in Geneva," he said, referring to the trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, which mediated the third round of talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The official also stated that the Russian side cannot yet even name the country where a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement might take place.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a report from the Russian delegation on the outcome of the Geneva negotiations, the official responded positively.

Regarding Russian-American relations, Peskov said no fresh contacts with US representatives have occurred since the Geneva meetings, and none are currently planned, but they will be worked on.

"No, nothing has happened, and nothing is planned yet. They will be worked on, and a decision will be reached later. It will then be up to the Americans to determine the ongoing schedule," he added.