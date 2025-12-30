Europe's strong reaction to recent visa restrictions imposed on several European figures by the US has exposed its own double standards, according to experts, who point out that European Union member states frequently apply similar measures without facing internal backlash.

The criticism follows a decision on December 23 by the administration of US President Donald Trump to impose visa restrictions on five European individuals, including a former EU commissioner, over an investigation that found they had pressured American digital platforms to censor or suppress US viewpoints.

Former Greek Finance Minister and economist Yanis Varoufakis and Brussels-based journalist Eric Bonse shared their assessments with Anadolu on Europe's response to the US move.

Echoes of the Bourbon Dynasty

Varoufakis said European centrist representatives' opposition to the US travel ban clearly reveals their hypocrisy.

He recalled that he, along with others, had been banned from entering Germany over their opposition to Israel's genocide against Palestinians.

“Where were these same leaders when I and others were being banned from entering Germany because, along with German Jewish associates, we dared to oppose the Palestinians' genocide?” Varoufakis said.

Drawing a historical parallel, he likened today's European political establishment to the Bourbon Dynasty restored after the French Revolution, which was failing to understand the needs of the people.

Like the Bourbons, Europe’s centrists seem to have forgotten nothing but also learnt nothing from Europe’s sorry history,” he said.

In April 2024, Germany's Interior Ministry announced a ban on Varoufakis' participation in political activities in the country, both in person and online, citing his pro-Palestinian statements.

'Hypocrites'

Eric Bonse, a German journalist based in Brussels, said the EU itself has imposed sanctions on German, French, and Swiss citizens without drawing meaningful criticism.

"Nobody cares. Hypocrites," Bonse said.