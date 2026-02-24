Independent MP and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has shared a harrowing account from the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in besieged Gaza, detailing the delivery of dozens of boxes containing the skulls and mutilated remains of Palestinians.
Corbyn described a message he received from Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, who reported that the Israeli military had delivered approximately 66 boxes of human remains to the facility.
According to Corbyn, hospital staff opened the containers to find the skulls of Palestinians killed during the genocide.
Furthermore, Corbyn stated that the delivery included the bodies of dead women whose remains showed evidence of surgical openings, leading to allegations that internal organs had been removed.
"It is hard to describe this," Corbyn added.
"That is what is happening to the people of Palestine. This is the cause of our age."
Mutilation and 'Organ Harvesting'
Gaza's Health Ministry has confirmed the handover of dozens of unidentified bodies and remains via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Medical officials at the scene reported that some of the remains showed "anomalous characteristics," including surgical incisions that suggested organs may have been harvested before the bodies were returned.
Dr Abu Salmiya, who has himself previously been detained by Israeli forces, reported that many of the remains were unrecognisable, consisting only of bones and skulls.
The Health Ministry stated that the bodies were received in a "mutilated state," making identification through standard forensic means nearly impossible.
'Palestine is the Cause of Our Age'
Jeremy Corbyn has framed the Israeli genocide as a historical parallel to the anti-fascist struggles of the 20th century.
"The cause of people when I was young was the horrors of the Vietnam War," he remarked, comparing the global solidarity for Gaza to the International Brigades that fought against fascism in Spain.
On Monday, Corbyn joined protesters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in solidarity with Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and Chris Nineham of the Stop the War Coalition.
Both men are facing charges linked to organising a peaceful demonstration on 18 January 2025.
"Protesting for Palestine is not a crime," Corbyn stated outside the court.
He accused the government of trying to "restrict the right to protest" and warned that basic civil liberties, including the right to demonstrate, are currently "under attack."