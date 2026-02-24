Independent MP and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has shared a harrowing account from the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in besieged Gaza, detailing the delivery of dozens of boxes containing the skulls and mutilated remains of Palestinians.

Corbyn described a message he received from Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, who reported that the Israeli military had delivered approximately 66 boxes of human remains to the facility.

According to Corbyn, hospital staff opened the containers to find the skulls of Palestinians killed during the genocide.

Furthermore, Corbyn stated that the delivery included the bodies of dead women whose remains showed evidence of surgical openings, leading to allegations that internal organs had been removed.

"It is hard to describe this," Corbyn added.

"That is what is happening to the people of Palestine. This is the cause of our age."

Mutilation and 'Organ Harvesting'

Gaza's Health Ministry has confirmed the handover of dozens of unidentified bodies and remains via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Medical officials at the scene reported that some of the remains showed "anomalous characteristics," including surgical incisions that suggested organs may have been harvested before the bodies were returned.

Dr Abu Salmiya, who has himself previously been detained by Israeli forces, reported that many of the remains were unrecognisable, consisting only of bones and skulls.