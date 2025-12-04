Pakistan has said it was ready to provide landlocked Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through its three seaports.

"Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country. Pakistan, as a gateway to the Indian Ocean, stands ready to provide the Kyrgyz Republic access to regional and global markets through our Karachi Port, Qasim Port, and Gwadar Port," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced during a joint news conference with visiting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in the capital, Islamabad, on Thursday.

Earlier, Zhaparov, who is the first Kyrgyz head of state to visit Islamabad in 20 years, held talks with Sharif at the Prime Minister's Office.

Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, was also present in the meeting.

Separately, Islamabad's top diplomat Ishaq Dar also called on Zhaparov, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

Sharif said that Islamabad is eager to deepen cooperation with Bishkek in various fields, including trade, economy, and defence.