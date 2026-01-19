Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has postponed his planned visit to Germany, originally scheduled for January 19-20, a German government spokesperson told Anadolu on Monday.
"The Syrian side postponed the visit due to domestic political developments," the spokesperson said, without providing further details.
Al Sharaa was expected to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the visit to Berlin.
He was also scheduled to participate in a roundtable meeting with German business leaders.
The Syrian government launched a military operation last week, regaining areas in eastern and northeastern Syria following repeated violations by the YPG terrorist group of previous accords.
Al Sharaa announced on Sunday a comprehensive ceasefire and integration agreement with all YPG forces to withdraw east of the Euphrates River.