Venezuela's interior minister announced on Monday that 15,000 troops would be deployed to the western states of Zulia and Tachira, which border Colombia.

Diosdado Cabello said the deployment's goal is to "ensure peace" and combat criminal groups in the region. The operation will utilise aviation, drones and a "riverine deployment" to protect the border.

The move follows a recent increase in tensions, including the US doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million and the deployment of US forces to the Caribbean.

Cabello urged Colombian authorities to "do their part" by removing anyone who attempts to commit crimes in the border area.

"Anyone who has relations with criminals, with criminal gangs, should assume their responsibility, and we will assume ours," he warned.

"If our people can be sure of anything, it's that we will make every effort in that area, and the 15,000 men will have the full support of the police forces. This is a joint effort. I assure you that right now, there are operations, and we are destroying some (criminal) camps."