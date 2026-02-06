The US virtual embassy in Iran on Friday urged American citizens to leave the country “now” if possible and to prepare a departure plan that does not rely on US government assistance, citing worsening security conditions and widespread restrictions.

In a security alert posted on its website, the embassy said increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing across Iran.

“The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran,” the alert said.

The embassy warned that US citizens should expect continued internet outages and plan alternative ways to communicate. It advised those who can safely do so to consider leaving Iran by land through Armenia or Türkiye.