US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Security alert cites internet blackouts, transport disruptions, and rising risks of detention
A US flag flutters at the former United States Embassy in Tehran, Iran, February 5, 2026. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

The US virtual embassy in Iran on Friday urged American citizens to leave the country “now” if possible and to prepare a departure plan that does not rely on US government assistance, citing worsening security conditions and widespread restrictions.

In a security alert posted on its website, the embassy said increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing across Iran.

“The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran,” the alert said.

The embassy warned that US citizens should expect continued internet outages and plan alternative ways to communicate. It advised those who can safely do so to consider leaving Iran by land through Armenia or Türkiye.

‘Americans face risks’

The advisory also cautioned that Americans face a significant risk of questioning, arrest or detention in Iran, urging them to avoid demonstrations, limit public activity and “keep a low profile.”

For those unable to leave, the embassy recommended finding a secure location in their residence or another safe building and maintaining a supply of food, water, medications and other essential items.

The United States has no diplomatic presence in Iran, and assistance to US citizens is extremely limited, making personal preparedness critical, the embassy said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
