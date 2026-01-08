The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 38, a rights group focusing on Iran reported Wednesday.

The report published on the website of the US-based group said demonstrations have been ongoing across the country for 11 days.

It said protests took place in all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 34 protesters and four members of security forces.

Demonstrations occurred in 348 locations, leaving dozens injured and 2,217 detained.

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to the report.