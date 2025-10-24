Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded Thursday against a "crazy war" as an escalating US military campaign sent tensions soaring.
Maduro's comment came after US President Donald Trump said he had authorised covert action against the South American nation amid a military campaign targeting what Washington says are drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific.
"Yes peace, yes peace forever, peace forever. No crazy war, please!" Maduro said in English in a meeting with unions aligned with the leftist leader.
The United States has deployed stealth warplanes and navy ships as part of what it calls anti-narcotics efforts, but has yet to release evidence that its targets, eight boats and a semi-submersible, were smuggling drugs.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump again denied that he had sent B-1B bombers to Venezuela, but said, "We're not happy with them. They've emptied their prisons into our country."
The president said, "We're not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war" from Congress, which has the constitutional power to do so.
"We're just going to kill people who come into our country."
The US strikes, which began on September 2, have killed at least 37 people, according to an AFP tally based on US figures.
Regional tensions have flared as a result of the campaign, with Maduro accusing Washington of seeking regime change.
Late Thursday, the government in Trinidad and Tobago, located just off Venezuela's coast, announced that a US warship would dock in its capital from October 26-30.
The Trinidadian foreign ministry said a unit of US Marines would conduct joint exercises with its defence forces.
Two of those killed in the US strikes were from Trinidad and Tobago.
Last week, Trump said he had authorised covert CIA action against Venezuela and was considering strikes against alleged drug cartels on land.
The Republican billionaire president accuses Maduro of heading a drug cartel, a charge the Venezuelan leader denies.
"We know the CIA is present" in Venezuela, the country's defence minister Vladimir Padrino said Thursday.
"They may deploy, I don't know how many, CIA-affiliated units in covert operations... and any attempt will fail."
Padrino was overseeing military exercises along Venezuela's coast in response to the US military deployment in the Caribbean.
Experts have questioned the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.
Venezuela mobilises troops
Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced Thursday that the armed forces are maintaining a full deployment along the country's coastline to achieve the "optimal point" of coordination and readiness to respond to the US naval buildup in the Caribbean Sea.
He detailed the expansive military efforts, which include "reconnaissance operations on land routes, aerial surveillance, exploration and radio operations, drone surveys, and amphibious manoeuvres" across the coastal regions, as broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Television.
The announcement followed President Nicolas Maduro's warning Wednesday that Venezuela possesses "more than 5,000" Russian Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles. Maduro described the Igla-S as "one of the most powerful weapons there is," asserting that the massive stockpile is intended to guarantee "the peace, stability and tranquillity" of the Venezuelan people.
"Any military force in the world knows the power of the Igla-S, and Venezuela has no less than 5,000," he said.
He added that the country utilises sophisticated simulation equipment to ensure the "good marksmanship for thousands of Igla-S operators" positioned across the entire national territory, which he deemed must be an "impregnable homeland."
The declaration came amid the US military deployment in the Caribbean, which Caracas views as a direct threat aimed at promoting "regime change."
Washington defends it as a counter-narcotics operation targeting alleged drug trafficking originating from the South American country, a claim vigorously rejected by the Venezuelan government.
Colombia warns any US ground action on its soil would be an invasion
Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro weighed in on the tensions, saying Thursday that any possible US ground action on Colombian territory under the pretext of combating drug trafficking "is an invasion and a violation of national sovereignty."
Petro made the declaration when asked at a press conference about reports that US President Donald Trump had authorised ground operations in the region. The Colombian president condemned the recent US strikes on vessels allegedly transporting drugs, which have reportedly caused around 30 deaths.
The most recent incident occurred on Wednesday, marking the first time such an attack took place in the Pacific Ocean. The Colombian Foreign Ministry condemned the manoeuvre in a statement issued that night, formally calling on the US government to “cease these attacks and respect the rules of international law.”