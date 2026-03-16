The Pentagon confirmed last week the deployment of roughly 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East, marking the largest movement of ground forces since the US-Israel war on Iran erupted several weeks ago.

US Central Command specifically requested the deployment to provide commanders with more options for military operations against Iran, a US official said.

The Marines, currently based in Japan, will be able to conduct ground operations if ordered.

The Pentagon's announcement followed days after Democratic senators, leaving a classified war briefing, publicly warned that Washington might already be heading in exactly that direction.

On March 10, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal walked out of a classified Senate Armed Services Committee briefing on the Iran war and stopped in front of reporters.

"I emerged from this briefing as dissatisfied and angry, frankly, as I have from any past briefing in my 15 years. We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish any of the potential objectives here,” he said .

“The American people deserve to know much more than this administration has told them about the cost of the war … a war of choice made by this president, not chosen by the American people," Blumenthal added.

Yet despite the rising signals, deploying ground troops and invading Iran would be "extremely difficult and almost impossible when viewed from military, geographic, and political perspectives," Professor Ata Atun, an academic at Girne American University, tells TRT World.

“It does not appear feasible for the US military to destroy the Iranian armed forces, supported in every way by China and Russia, and then seize Iran through combined air and ground operations.”

“If US forces were to set foot in Iran, a country with predominantly mountainous terrain, they would only be able to achieve success in certain coastal areas where the population density is relatively low,” he says.

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At what cost?

The White House has not confirmed that a ground operation is being planned, but it has not ruled one out either.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Washington is "willing to go as far as we need to" to prevent Iran's nuclear ambitions from being realised.

At a congressional briefing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked who would physically secure Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles. His answer : "People are going to have to go and get it." He did not specify who.

The US and Israel have killed at least 1,348 civilians in Iran and wounded more than 17,000 others, while 826 people, including at least 98 children, have been killed in Lebanon, with over 2,000 wounded.

Across the Gulf, at least 16 people have been killed in strikes on Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

“In the US Congress, the military action against Iran and its consequences are being debated at a level that could place President Trump in a difficult position,” Atun says.