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Iran missile attack strikes Ras Laffan, Qatar reports 'extensive damage'
Ras Laffan, located 80 km north of Doha, is an energy-industry hub and hosts several international companies.
Iran missile attack strikes Ras Laffan, Qatar reports 'extensive damage'
Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG installations are being evacuated, following Iran's threat to attack Gulf energy facilities. / Reuters
March 18, 2026

QatarEnergy, Qatar's state-owned oil company, has said that "extensive damage" was caused after the Ras Laffan Industrial City was subjected to missile attacks, shortly after the country's interior ministry reported a fire resulting from an Iranian attack on the area.

"Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires," the world's second-largest LNG exporter said in a statement on Wednesday. No casualties were reported, and all personnel were accounted for, it said.

In a statement, Qatar condemned the attack, saying that it represented a “direct threat” to its national security. Iran insists on targeting Qatar and its neighbouring countries in an "irresponsible approach," the Qatari foreign ministry added.

Qatar's interior ministry earlier said that civil defence personnel were dealing with a fire in the Ras Laffan area after an Iranian attack.

The ministry said that the fire in Ras Laffan area was preliminarily brought under control, with no injuries reported.

RelatedTRT World - Qatar pauses LNG output as Iranian strikes rattle Gulf energy sector
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Evacuation ‌warning for several oil facilities

Ras Laffan, located 80 km north of Doha, is an energy-industry hub and hosts several international companies.

Iran earlier issued an evacuation ‌warning for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, including the Ras Laffan Refinery, saying they would ​be targeted by strikes "in the ​coming hours," Iranian state media reported.

Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG installations are being evacuated, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, following Iran's threat to attack Gulf energy facilities.

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