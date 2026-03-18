QatarEnergy, Qatar's state-owned oil company, has said that "extensive damage" was caused after the Ras Laffan Industrial City was subjected to missile attacks, shortly after the country's interior ministry reported a fire resulting from an Iranian attack on the area.

"Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires," the world's second-largest LNG exporter said in a statement on Wednesday. No casualties were reported, and all personnel were accounted for, it said.

In a statement, Qatar condemned the attack, saying that it represented a “direct threat” to its national security. Iran insists on targeting Qatar and its neighbouring countries in an "irresponsible approach," the Qatari foreign ministry added.

Qatar's interior ministry earlier said that civil defence personnel were dealing with a fire in the Ras Laffan area after an Iranian attack.

The ministry said that the fire in Ras Laffan area was preliminarily brought under control, with no injuries reported.