Despite growing efforts to end the Ukraine war, the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II appears to be escalating in scale, even stretching to the relatively safe Black Sea region, where neutral Türkiye has the longest coast.

Ankara was particularly angry after its vessels were targeted in a region where the Turkish leadership worked hard to create a safe corridor for ensuring global food supply through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a rare point of agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

But things got even uglier in mid-December when four mysterious drones appeared in Turkish skies.

Two of them crashed in Kocaeli and Balikesir, the two northwestern provinces. One drone was “neutralised” over the Black Sea by the Turkish military, while another was shot down by a Turkish fighter jet near the capital Ankara.

Analysts say that the multiple drone incursions and targeting of Turkish-owned vessels in the Black Sea potentially signal a deepening security gap in the region.

The alarmed Turkish leadership has issued warnings to the warring sides as well as European states on the dire possibility that deteriorating conditions can spread the Ukraine war to surrounding areas.

What we know about these drones

Turkish authorities identified the drone found in the Kocaeli province as an Orlan-10 , a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle primarily used for reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

The one found in Balikesir was identified as a Merlin VR, another Russian UAV used for reconnaissance.

Reports said that the two drones made emergency landings using onboard parachutes, probably after they faced electronic jamming of their control systems by Turkish air defence.

Two of the three drones appear to have conducted emergency landings using onboard parachutes.

The two drones neutralised by the Turkish military could not be identified because of their destruction and unidentified locations, according to the defence ministry.

TRT World studied publicly available images and data of the crashed drones to analyse the intrusions into Turkish airspace.

The Orlan-10 drone recovered in Kocaeli has what appears to be the conventional Russian ‘red star’ and ‘V/Z’ markings. However, closer examination reveals that they are different in shape and size from standard Russian military emblems, leading to different explanations about the origins of the UAVs.

However, the drone recovered in Balikesir has the exact markings found on Merlin VR.

Due to the developing war conditions in the Ukraine conflict, it is believed that Russia recently restructured its UAV units and might have started using new operational codes/logos, as in the case with the Orlan-10.

Sami Ozturk, a retired Turkish air defence officer, however, says it would be difficult to confirm that the Orlan-10 and Merlin VP drones – with a maximum range of 600 km – came from a Moscow-controlled territory on the Black Sea.

As such, these drones were probably launched from a ship or a military platform in the Black Sea, Ozturk tells TRT World.

How did the drones end up in Türkiye?

According to Sergei Markov, a former adviser to President Vladimir Putin, the drones reached Turkish territory through possible false-flag operations by Ukraine and other anti-Russian Western actors, which have long tried to persuade Ankara to choose between Kiev and Moscow.

Since the start of the war in February 2022, Türkiye has adopted a neutral stance, refusing to back the Western sanctions against Russia. At the same time, Ankara has stressed Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is considered one of the very few global leaders who is equally trusted by both Ankara and Kiev. And this trust had manifested in Istanbul hosting several rounds of negotiations between the warring sides.