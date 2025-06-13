Several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in large-scale Israeli airstrikes that targeted Tehran and other cities across the country in the early hours of Friday, according to Iranian state media.

Main targets in strikes include residences of some high-ranking commanders of Iranian Army, Revolutionary Guard Corps, plus Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility.

Among those killed are Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Hossein Salami, chief of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and senior IRGC commander General Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the central headquarters of the Iranian military.

The Israeli attacks also claimed the lives of prominent Iranian nuclear scientists. The semi-official Tasnim news agency identified the assassinated scientists as Abdulhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Seyyed Amirhossein Faqhi, Motablizadeh, Mohammed Mehdi Tehranchi, and Fereydoun Abbasi.

Abbasi, a former lawmaker, previously survived an assassination attempt in 2010.

The Israeli strikes began around 3:00 a.m. local time (2330 GMT) and targeted both military and nuclear facilities, as well as residential areas, according to reports from Iranian media.

Among the locations hit in Tehran were upscale northern neighbourhoods such as Qeytariyeh, Niavaran, Nobonyad, Mahallati, Kamraniyeh, Saadatabad, and Andarzgoo. Other areas struck included Mehrabad, Narmak, Sattarkhan, Farahzadi, and additional districts across the capital.

Outside Tehran, the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran’s central Isfahan province was also targeted. Videos circulating online showed flames and plumes of smoke rising near the facility, while the International Atomic Energy Agency has also confirmed that the “Natanz site (was) among targets.”

The Parchin military complex, located about 30 kilometres (19 miles) southeast of Tehran, was also reportedly hit, along with several other military bases in the capital.

Media reports further indicated strikes on military installations in Mazandaran province in the north.

Explosions were also reported in several other cities, including Qom, Khorramabad, Hamedan, Tabriz, Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, Ilam, and Arak, according to local sources.