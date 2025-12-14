A Palestinian minor was killed by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank, according to an official statement.

Palestine’s General Authority of Civil Affairs said in a statement that Muhammad Iyad Abahra, 16, was killed by Israeli gunfire late Saturday in the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the western Jenin governorate.

The Israeli army withheld his body, the statement added.

Israeli forces raided Silah al-Harithiya late Saturday, firing live bullets and using stun grenades on Palestinians, said the official news agency Wafa.