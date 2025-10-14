For many, the mornings begin not with a cup of coffee or a walk in the park but a scroll through their social media feed. Some even wake up in the dead of night to check out the notifications or the likes on the latest selfie.

For a generation hooked to social media and online news, notifications, likes, and reels dictate the rhythm of the day.

Psychologists say that behind this obsession lies a constant anxiety that life is happening elsewhere, in someone else’s feed, described by the acronym FOMO — the fear of missing out.

But as the world grows weary of the constant information bombardment, a new concept is gaining attention among scholars: JOMO, or the joy of missing out.

The concept of JOMO recently made its way into academic literature thanks to an international study led by researchers from Washington State University and several Turkish universities. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Psychological Reports , the study surveyed 932 social media users across 29 provinces in Türkiye, aged 18 to 45.

The findings revealed that people who deliberately disconnect from social media report lower levels of stress, anxiety, loneliness, and depression, and higher levels of life satisfaction.

Where FOMO breeds restlessness and comparison, JOMO invites individuals to savour the present moment and treat being offline as liberation rather than deprivation.

“Those who truly enjoy being offline are at the lowest risk of social media addiction,” wrote Adem Kantar, one of the study’s authors.

“They don’t feel bored when alone, and they find fulfilling ways to spend their time without needing a digital audience. In today’s world, people are so busy trying to keep up with everything that they end up missing their own lives.”

Related TRT World - The deadly cost of livestream culture: How pressure for views drives creators to extremes

‘Everyone looks happy’

Istanbul-based clinical psychologist Fazilet Seyitoglu, who counsels couples and young people, warns that heavy social media use is not just a distraction but a major source of emotional distress.

“Spending too much time online is strongly linked to depression and anxiety,” Seyitoglu tells TRT World. “When people constantly watch the lives of others, they end up neglecting their own lives—and worse, feeling dissatisfied with themselves.”

She notes that what is presented online is often an illusion.

“On the screen, everyone looks endlessly happy. But nobody sees the background—the arguments, the loneliness, the exhaustion, even the debt behind those glossy photos. Social media is a world of artificial happiness.”

That illusion, Seyitoglu argues, feeds a culture of constant comparison. Life milestones—baby showers, bridal showers, engagements, birthdays—are increasingly performed for the camera.

“What should be intimate family moments are now staged spectacles of spending and glamour,” she observes.

“Teenage girls, for example, feel pressured to buy endless beauty products to look young and perfect—when they are already young and beautiful.”

The effects ripple into marriages as well. Many men, Seyitoglu says, complain in therapy sessions that their wives expect gifts and gestures modelled on what they see online.