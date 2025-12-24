Fourteen countries, including France, Britain, Canada, and Japan, have condemned Israel's recent approval of new illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"We, the States of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom, condemn the approval by the Israeli security cabinet of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank," according to a joint statement released by the French foreign ministry on Wednesday.

"We recall our clear opposition to any form of annexation and to the expansion of settlement policies," the statement said.

The statement also said the illegal settlements violate international law and risk instability.

The countries warned that the decision could undermine the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza as efforts continue to move to phase two, while also harming long-term peace and security across the region.



The signatories reiterated their opposition to annexation and settlement expansion, including plans linked to the E1 settlement area and the approval of thousands of new housing units.



They called on Israel to reverse the decision and halt settlement expansion "in line with UNSC (UN Security Council) Resolution 2334."



