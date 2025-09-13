TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Togg, Türkiye's electric car company, delivered the first T10F to President Erdogan, showcasing safety, performance and the nation’s automotive achievements.
President Erdogan tests the new Togg T10F fastback in a ceremonial event. / AA
September 13, 2025

Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg presented its new T10F fastback model to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allowing him to inspect the car’s design, features and technological innovations during the handover ceremony.

Togg executives delivered the fully electric vehicle, allowing the Turkish president to take a test drive of the blue colour, dubbed the "Mardin" T10F, adorned with a presidential license plate.

During the briefing, Erdogan was informed about the car’s features and performance ahead of the ceremonial handover.

Following the drive, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali presented Erdogan with a commemorative gift.

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran attended the initial delivery ceremony, highlighting the government’s support for Türkiye’s domestic automotive industry.

Five stars in Euro NCAP tests

Togg announced that pre-orders for the T10F will open in Türkiye on September 15 and in Germany on September 29.

The presentation coincided with Togg’s European debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, a global fair for automakers, technology companies, and mobility innovators.

The company showcased its electric vehicle range and mobility ecosystem to domestic and international journalists during the event’s press day.

Togg emphasised its mission to be “more than just a car” while highlighting innovation and global competitiveness in the automotive sector.

Both the T10X and T10F models earned the highest 5-star rating in all Euro NCAP safety tests, meeting European market standards.

The launch reinforces Togg’s strategy to expand internationally and positions Türkiye as a growing player in sustainable, advanced automotive technology.

SOURCE:AA
