Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg presented its new T10F fastback model to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allowing him to inspect the car’s design, features and technological innovations during the handover ceremony.

Togg executives delivered the fully electric vehicle, allowing the Turkish president to take a test drive of the blue colour, dubbed the "Mardin" T10F, adorned with a presidential license plate.

During the briefing, Erdogan was informed about the car’s features and performance ahead of the ceremonial handover.

Following the drive, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali presented Erdogan with a commemorative gift.

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran attended the initial delivery ceremony, highlighting the government’s support for Türkiye’s domestic automotive industry.

Five stars in Euro NCAP tests

Togg announced that pre-orders for the T10F will open in Türkiye on September 15 and in Germany on September 29.