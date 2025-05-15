Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a new geopolitical order is emerging with Türkiye at its centre, as global dynamics shift and regional power balances are redrawn.

“Our world is changing, the old order is crumbling, a brand-new equation is being established in our geography with Türkiye at its centre,” Erdogan said on Thursday at the AK Party Organization Academy Leadership School in Ankara.

Erdogan also noted that he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation at the presidential complex in Ankara, where they discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“We discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war with a just peace,” he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye's capital Ankara for a meeting with Erdogan ahead of expected Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The bilateral meeting and the inter-delegation working lunch, held behind closed doors at the Presidential Complex, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.