A court in South Korea has sentenced former president Yoon Suk-yeol to life in prison after finding him guilty of leading an insurrection through his shock declaration of martial law in 2024.

Delivering the verdict on Thursday at the Seoul Central District Court, presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon said Yoon’s decision to deploy troops to the National Assembly aimed to silence political opponents and halt parliamentary activity.

“The intention was to paralyse the assembly for a considerable period,” the judge said, adding that the declaration imposed high social costs and that the former president had shown little remorse.

Yoon, 65, stunned the nation in December 2024 when he appeared on live television to announce martial law, claiming drastic action was needed to root out “anti-state forces” in parliament.

The order suspended civilian governance and triggered panic in financial markets, protests on the streets, and alarm among allies, including the United States.

Prosecutors asked for the death penalty

The measure collapsed within six hours after lawmakers rushed to the assembly and voted to overturn it, with staff barricading doors using office furniture to block armed troops.

Yoon was subsequently impeached, arrested, and charged with a string of crimes, including insurrection and obstruction of justice.