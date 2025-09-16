Fazil Say, a renowned Turkish pianist and composer with a career spanning nearly 30 years, has expresses outrage at the pro-Israel bias in Western classical music institutions, linking it to his support for Palestine amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
“The main classical music institutions in Western countries are so pro-Israel that it is a source of shame for me. I feel very alone in an environment where I make music, even while sharing emotions," Say wrote on X on Tuesday, sharing his frustration.
The music institutions' manipulation and accusations of 'anti-Semitism' against Palestine supporters are shameful and will bring them no peace, he added.
"So much so that they are so manipulative, accusing Palestine supporters of 'anti-Semitism,' they have become ugly. They will feel shame. They will not sleep peacefully."
Say's stance echoes the late French pianist Stephane Blet, who faced isolation for similar pro-Palestine and anti-Zionist views after converting to Islam and relocating to Türkiye, where he continued his activism until his death.
Say emphasised in his post that “What is happening in Gaza is a GENOCIDE. PERIOD!”
He implored his colleagues to speak out against Israeli war crimes in Gaza, telling them, "Come to your senses, music world! Be human!!! Please.. please.."
"Do not remain silent in the face of this despair, this level of injustice!"
Say stated that the cancellation of his concerts by Western institutions would not affect him, arguing, "Now you can cancel my concerts as much as you want. I want to live the rest of my life with honour, you can play whatever concert you want, if it sits well with your conscience!"
Who is Fazil Say?
Born in 1970 in Ankara, Say began his journey of music at the age of four. He studied piano and composition at the Ankara State Conservatory.
At the age of 17, he won his first championship at the European Union contest and was awarded a scholarship to study five years with David Levine at the Robert Schumann Institute in Dusseldorf.
At the age of 24, he won the European championship at Young Concert Artist International Auditions Contest.
In 1995, he became world champion at Young Concert Artist International Auditions Contest.
In 2008, he was appointed "Cultural Ambassador" by the European Union.
Say is just as much a composer as he is a pianist.
He wrote 'Black Hymns' at the age of 16.
In 1991, he premiered his Concerto for Piano and Violin with Berliner Symphoniker – a Symphony orchestra in Berlin, and in 1996 his second piano concerto Silk Road was given its first performance in Boston.
UN reports genocide in Gaza
Says post comes on the day when the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) found that "genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur".
In what it described as the “most authoritative UN finding to date,” the Inquiry says Israel has committed genocide in Palestine’s Gaza since October 2023, with intent to destroy in whole or in part Palestinians, adding that Israel has conducted 4 of 5 acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention, including killing, causing serious harm, imposing measures to prevent births.
The report found Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ex-Defence Minister Yoav Gallant incited genocide and that authorities failed to punish their incitement.