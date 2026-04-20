WAR ON GAZA
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Gaza reconstruction to cost over $71B: EU-UN estimate
A joint EU-UN report details vast destruction, economic collapse and long-term humanitarian impact after two years of war
Gaza reconstruction to cost over $71B: EU-UN estimate
Smoke rises from a scene of destruction in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, on January 21, 2026. / Reuters Archive
4 hours ago

More than $71 billion will be needed over the next decade for recovery and reconstruction in war-ravaged Gaza, according to an EU-UN assessment published on Monday.

In their final Gaza Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA), the United Nations and the European Union said that more than two years of war in the Palestinian territory "has led to unprecedented loss of life and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis".

"Recovery and reconstruction needs are estimated at around $71.4 billion," said the assessment, developed in coordination with the World Bank.

The final assessment determined that $26.3 billion would be required in the first 18 months to restore essential services, rebuild critical infrastructure and support economic recovery.

"Physical infrastructure damages are estimated at $35.2 billion, with economic and social losses amounting to $22.7 billion," a joint statement said.

Gaza is under a fragile ceasefire agreed last October, which followed two years of devastating conflict that followed the October 7 surprise blitz by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

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The truce followed Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza that started in October 2023, killing over 72,000 Palestinians and wounding 172,000 others. The deadly strikes also caused widespread destruction, affecting 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.

According to the RDNA, some 371,888 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, more than 50 percent of hospitals in the territory are non-functional and nearly all schools have been destroyed or damaged.

At the same time, 1.9 million people — nearly Gaza's entire population — have been displaced, often multiple times, and more than 60 percent of the population have lost their homes, the assessment found.

Gaza's economy has contracted by 84 percent, it said.

"The scale and extent of deprivation across living conditions, livelihoods/income, food security, gender equality, and social inclusion, have pushed back human development in the Gaza Strip by 77 years," the assessment said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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