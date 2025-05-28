When the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) broke ground in 2015, the headlines were predictable: mega-project, geopolitical game-changer, debt trap or development miracle. No one mentioned women. Why would they? CPEC was about roads and rails, not rights and representation.



And yet, almost a decade later, it’s doing what decades of donor-funded empowerment schemes often couldn't: giving Pakistani women, especially in remote and underserved areas, the means to work, move, and participate in the economy. Not through rhetoric or policy pledges, but through roads, electricity, and public transport.



This isn’t the story of a top-down gender initiative. It’s the story of how infrastructure, almost accidentally, became Pakistan’s most effective women’s empowerment tool.



CPEC is often criticised as a geopolitical gamble, framed through debt concerns, strategic competition, and Chinese influence. But while policymakers debate its global implications, there’s a quieter transformation taking place inside Pakistan.



In long-neglected towns and villages, women are participating in the economy for the first time because roads now connect them, electricity is more reliable, and transport is finally within reach. What years of policy promises failed to deliver, infrastructure is beginning to make possible.

For millions of women, especially in rural Pakistan, mobility was the first barrier. Poor infrastructure made commutes unsafe, long, or outright impossible. Education and work weren’t denied by culture alone, but by crumbling roads, unreliable transport, and lack of power. That’s beginning to change.



Take Gilgit-Baltistan. Tourism in the north is booming thanks to the expanded Karakoram Highway, and women-led businesses like Bozlanj Café in Hunza are thriving as a result.

The café, run entirely by local women, now caters to a steady stream of visitors. With better access has come consistent revenue, stable employment, and a rare sense of autonomy in a region where economic opportunity for women was once almost nonexistent.

Before CPEC upgrades, most local women worked informally, if at all, and few could imagine running a business. The shift is not just economic; it’s cultural.



Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives have repeatedly described CPEC as a tool for inclusive development, citing its role in reducing regional disparities and expanding access to jobs in underserved regions. These official goals are now beginning to materialise on the ground.