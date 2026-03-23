Illegal Israeli settlers stormed a school early on Monday in the occupied West Bank, removing the Palestinian flag and spraying racist graffiti on the walls, local sources reported.

The Hawara Secondary School for Boys, south of Nablus, was targeted as the settlers lowered the Palestinian flag and raised the Israeli flag on the school pole. Racist slogans in Hebrew, including “death to Arabs,” were scrawled on the walls.

The Palestinian Education Ministry condemned the attack as a violation of the sanctity of educational institutions, describing it as part of “a series of ongoing violations targeting schools, students, and educational staff” that threaten the right to learn in a safe environment.