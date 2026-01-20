WORLD
2 min read
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
The last prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place in October when 185 people were returned from each side.
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
FILE: Ukrainian soldiers returning from Russian captivity get off the bus during a POW exchange in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, October 2025. / AP
January 20, 2026

Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Monday that she discussed “the issue of urgent unblocking of war prisoner exchanges” during a meeting with Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s commissioner for human rights.

Moskalkova said on Telegram no prisoner swaps have occurred for over four months.

"During the meeting with the ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, raised the issue of urgent unblocking of prisoner exchanges in principle, as there have been none for over four months," she said.

Moskalkova did not specify where or when the meeting took place. However, both Moskalkova and Lubinets said on Friday on their Telegram channels that they were in Geneva, where the International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric held separate talks with both officials at the organisation’s headquarters.

Moskalkova asserted that the Russian defence ministry “repeatedly proposed various formats for the exchange process, but the Ukrainian side delays adoption of relevant decisions.”

“Mothers and wives have been anxiously waiting for their loved ones. Their swift return home would be an act of humanity and compassion,” she said.

RECOMMENDED

The ombudswoman added that she provided her Ukrainian counterpart with a list of Ukrainian servicemen held in Russia who could be released soon as part of an exchange.

RelatedTRT World - Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each

“Awaiting proposals from the Ukrainian side,” Moskalkova said, adding that she also raised the need to repatriate wounded Russian prisoners of war in line with the Geneva Convention.

The last prisoner exchange, when 185 people were returned from each side, took place in October.

Agreements on prisoner swaps were reached during Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

The sides held three rounds of negotiations resulting in agreements on a “1,000 for 1,000” exchange, plans for another large-scale swap, the mutual handover of fallen soldiers’ remains, and a deal to return at least 1,200 prisoners from each side.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends