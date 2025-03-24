A high-profile US delegation will visit Greenland this week to visit an American military base and watch a dogsled race as President Donald Trump promotes the idea of a US annexation of the strategic, semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, will lead the delegation that includes White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Waltz and Wright plan to visit the Pituffik space base, the US military base in Greenland.

The White House said they will get briefings from US service members there.

They will then join Vance to visit historical sites and attend the national dogsled race.

Brian Hughes, the White House National Security Council spokesman, said the US team is "confident that this visit presents an opportunity to build on partnerships that respects Greenland's self-determination and advances economic cooperation."

"This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple," Hughes said.

