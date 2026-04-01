Iran has said that US-Israeli attacks “amount to genocide,” accusing both countries of carrying out systematic strikes on civilian infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday posted on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the attacks are part of a broader pattern of unlawful warfare against Iran.

“This is not an isolated act of cruelty - it is part of a systematic and brutal pattern of illegal warfare against Iran,” he said.

He added that more than 600 schools and educational centres have been deliberately targeted over the past 33 days, citing examples of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and the Lamerd Sports Hall.

“The term ‘war crime’ falls far short of adequately describing these atrocities,” Baqaei said.

“Given the explicit rhetoric of hostility toward Iranians (as a nation) expressed by US/Israeli officials, these crimes amount to genocide,” he added.

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Civilian targets