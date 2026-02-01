Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned that a US strike on Iran would trigger a regional war.

“If the US initiates a war this time, it would spill over across the entire region,” Khamenei addressed a meeting in Tehran on Sunday ahead of the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Revolution, which ended the Pahlavi rule.

He dismissed Washington’s deployment of aircraft carriers and warships to the Persian Gulf, describing such moves as “nothing new.”

Khamenei said that American officials have repeatedly issued similar warnings in the past, often claiming that “all options are on the table,” including military action.

“Now this man too constantly claims that ‘we brought warships’ and so on,” Khamenei said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

“The Iranian nation should not be frightened by such things. The people of Iran are not influenced by these threats.”

On Wednesday, Trump said in a social media post that a massive “armada” was heading towards Iran, while urging Tehran to enter negotiations immediately.

The statement fuelled speculation about a possible US military strike, prompting strong reactions from Iranian officials as well as hectic diplomatic activity in the region.

‘Similar to a coup’