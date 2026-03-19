US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said there is no "time frame" for ending the US-Israeli war on Iran, which was launched three weeks ago.
"We wouldn't want to set a definitive time frame," Hegseth told a news conference, adding that "we're very much on track" and that President Donald Trump will be the one to decide when to stop.
"It will be at the president's choosing, ultimately, where we say, 'Hey, we've achieved what we need to.'"
Hegseth also addressed a report that the Pentagon has requested more than $200 billion in additional funding from Congress to pay for the conflict.
"As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move. Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys," Hegseth said.
"We're going back to Congress and folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done and for what we may have to do in the future," he said.
Top US military officer General Dan Caine, who spoke alongside Hegseth, provided details on weapons being used against Iran and its allied forces in the region.
Caine said A-10 Warthogs — a type of aircraft designed for providing close air support — are "hunting and killing fast-attack watercraft" in the key Strait of Hormuz waterway, which Iran effectively closed to maritime traffic following the start of the war.
He also said AH-64 Apaches are being used in Iraq to target Iran-aligned militia groups there, and that some US allies have begun using the attack helicopters to counter one-way drones launched by Tehran's forces.
A senior administration official said the Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the war.
The department sent the request to the White House, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private information.
It’s an extraordinarily high number and comes on top of extra funding the Defence Department already received last year in Trump’s big tax cuts bill.
Congress is bracing for a new spending request, but it is not clear whether the White House has transmitted the request for consideration. It is unclear if the spending request would have support.