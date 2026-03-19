US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said there is no "time frame" for ending the US-Israeli war on Iran, which was launched three weeks ago.

"We wouldn't want to set a definitive time frame," Hegseth told a news conference, adding that "we're very much on track" and that President Donald Trump will be the one to decide when to stop.

"It will be at the president's choosing, ultimately, where we say, 'Hey, we've achieved what we need to.'"

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Hegseth also addressed a report that the Pentagon has requested more than $200 billion in additional funding from Congress to pay for the conflict.

"As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move. Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys," Hegseth said.

"We're going back to Congress and folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done and for what we may have to do in the future," he said.