Washington’s attack on Caracas on Saturday once again places Latin America in the face of a pattern that has been repeated for decades: Washington's direct intervention in the internal affairs of the region.

From military invasions and coups d'etat to covert operations and economic pressure, the US has shaped the political direction of numerous Latin American countries, almost always under the argument of "security", "democracy", or the "fight against communism", and with deep and long-lasting consequences for their societies.

Here are the main US interventions in Latin America over the past 75 years:

Bay of Pigs, Cuba

On April 15 1961, B-26 aircraft sent by the United States bombed Cuban bases to annihilate the Revolutionary Air Force and facilitate the landing at Playa Giron of the so-called Brigade 2506, made up of exiles and mercenaries who had been trained by the CIA, the US intelligence agency, in Guatemala and Nicaragua.

The following day, the then-president of Cuba, Fidel Castro, declared the socialist character of the revolution that had brought him to power in January 1959, and on April 17, Brigade 2506 — made up of some 1,500 armed men and supported by aircraft and ships of the US Navy — attempted to land at Playa Giron, in Cuba's Bay of Pigs, about 180 kilometres southeast of Havana.

The attack sought to overthrow Castro and install a government that had been formed in Miami, but it was repelled and crushed by the Cuban Army after 72 hours of fighting, in which 200 people on both sides were killed and 1,200 attackers were captured. After being tried and convicted, they were exchanged in 1963 for food and medicine from the United States.

The Bay of Pigs invasion took place in the context of the Castro government's rapprochement with the Soviet Union. The failure of the US operation represented a serious setback for then-President John F Kennedy, while also marking the beginning of strained relations between the two countries.

Dominican Republic

On April 28 1965, then-US President Lyndon B Johnson sent 20,000 Marines to the Dominican Republic to quell the civil conflict the country was experiencing after Juan Bosch — who had come to power following the death of dictator Leonidas Trujillo in 1961 — was deposed by the military.

Washington's aim was to "prevent the country from falling into the hands of communism" and from creating "a second Cuba" in the Caribbean.

The US installed General Antonio Imbert Barrera at the head of the government, and in September 1966 Washington's troops left the country, shortly before presidential elections were held in which Bosch was defeated by Joaquin Balaguer. Balaguer had been part of Trujillo's administration and would remain in power until 1996.

Grenada

On October 25 1983, nearly 2,000 US Marines, along with a symbolic force of 300 soldiers from other small Caribbean countries — Jamaica, Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent — invaded the Caribbean island of Grenada to overthrow the military regime that had seized power six days earlier, on October 19, after executing Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, three of his ministers and numerous civilians.

That coup had overthrown a government established in 1979, also by force, and had installed an administration supported by Cuba and recognised by the US and the United Kingdom.

The US President at the time, Ronald Reagan, justified the intervention — called "Operation Urgent Fury" — by citing the need to protect the lives of the thousand US citizens living on the island and to restore democratic institutions, while also claiming that an airport was being built for military use by the Soviets and Cubans.

The invasion was condemned even by the European allies of the US.

Most US troops left the country on November 1 1983, after a provisional government was established, and elections were held in 1988. Since then, the country has remained a parliamentary democracy.