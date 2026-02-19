Mass killings of non-Arab communities when the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group captured the Sudanese city of Al Fasher bear hallmarks that point to genocide, an independent UN probe said in a new report on Thursday.

At the end of October last year, the RSF took over the city, which had been the last remaining stronghold of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the Darfur region in the west of the country, with thousands of people killed and raped during three days of horror, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan said.

It followed an 18-month siege where the RSF imposed conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of non-Arab communities, in particular the Zaghawa and the Fur, the report stated.

The UN mission said it found evidence that the RSF carried out a pattern of coordinated and repeated targeting of individuals based on ethnicity, gender and perceived political affiliation, including mass killings, rape and torture, as well as inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction, core elements of the crime of genocide under international law.

The RSF did not respond to the UN mission's request to meet with its leadership, the report stated. The RSF and SAF did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

In the past, the RSF has denied such abuses, saying the accounts have been manufactured by its enemies and making counter-accusations against them.

"The scale, coordination, and public endorsement of the operation by senior RSF leadership demonstrate that the crimes committed in and around Al Fasher were not random excesses of war," said Mohamad Chande Othman, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan.

"They formed part of a planned and organised operation that bears the defining characteristics of genocide," he added.

Before its takeover, Al Fasher's population mainly consisted of the Zaghawa, a non-Arab community, while displacement camps around the area were comprised of the Fur community, as well as Berti, Masalit and Tama, the report said.