Washington, DC — Palestinians in the besieged Gaza woke up to a long-overdue news — Hamas and Israel agreed on the "first phase" of US-brokered peace deal that could finally end genocide in the coastal enclave.

Roba, a young Gaza woman displaced to Nuseirat camp, was initially incredulous upon hearing the news, telling TRT World she could not immediately believe it was happening.

She has lived through several ceasefires that quickly collapsed, most recently one in January that ended when Israel resumed its bombardment in March.

"I don't want to celebrate too soon," she said.

"After this genocide, nothing is as it was. There are no homes, no infrastructure, no schools or kindergartens — nothing left."

Roba said her home was destroyed in the Israeli attacks, part of more than 90 percent of residential units across the enclave that have been levelled.

Unemployed and displaced, she said the future still looks uncertain.

"There's no horizon, no future ahead. What awaits us could be as harsh as the past two years of genocide," she said.

The agreement, which includes the release of hostages and a gradual Israeli withdrawal, has been hailed by US President Trump as "the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace."

Announced in Sharm el-Sheikh with mediation by Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the US, the deal has been lauded by all involved.

But for those living under harsh Israeli siege, hope is tinged with exhaustion and fear of disappointment.

'We can rebuild our homes — and our lives'

Architect Mohammed Suhail called the development "a moment of relief" after two years of destruction and some 200,000 casualties among Palestinians, but remains cautious.

"We've lived through too many failed truces," he told TRT World.

"But this time, I want to believe we can rebuild our homes — and our lives."

Suhail said he hopes to contribute to reconstruction efforts once stability returns.

"If there's real Arab and international support, Gaza can rise again quickly," he said.

He believes rebuilding must start with people as much as with infrastructure.

"At least we can rebuild both the human spirit and the city," he added.

His optimism echoes the UN's call for a $7 billion reconstruction plan to restore hospitals, clinics and essential infrastructure in what it calls "the foundation for peace and recovery."

'My dream is to study again'