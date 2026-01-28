US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has voiced frustration at the European Union's trade deal with India, claiming the bloc backed off Russia-related sanctions to ensure finalisation of its major deal with New Delhi.

The Europeans "should do what's best for themselves," Bessent told CNBC when asked in a televised interview for a reaction to what the EU and India say is a "mother of all trade deals" they agreed on Tuesday.

"But I will tell you... I find the Europeans very disappointing, because the Europeans are on the front line of the Ukraine-Russia war," he said.

India is buying sanctioned Russian oil, Bessent said, and "guess who was buying the refined products? The Europeans."

"So the Europeans have been funding the war against themselves," he said.

After US President Donald Trump hit India with additional tariffs in August over its purchases of Russian oil, Bessent said Europe was "unwilling to join us."

"And it turns out, because they wanted to do this trade deal," he said of the agreement.

'All eyes on Trump'

Almost 20 years in the making, the deal will see tariffs cut or eliminated on most European exports, among many other provisions on both sides.

It creates a massive trade zone covering about 2 billion people and roughly 25 percent of global GDP, with significant tariff reductions (over 90 percent on many goods), improved market access, and elements like services liberalisation and mobility for skilled workers.

Remarks from Indian and EU leaders underscored the agreement's wider geopolitical context, with finalisation expected in 2026.

"This is the tale of two giants - the world's second and fourth largest economies. Two giants which chose partnership in a true win-win fashion. A strong message that co-operation is the best answer to global challenges," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.