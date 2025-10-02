At midnight on October 1, the US federal government went into a partial shutdown , the first since the 35-day crisis of 2018-2019.

Triggered by congressional failure to pass a funding bill for 2026, the government shutdown has suspended federally administered “non-essential” services and put hundreds of thousands of federal workers out of work for the foreseeable future.

Here are the whys and the hows of what experts describe as the US government’s act of self-sabotage.

What’s a shutdown?

In plain terms, the US government shutdown means a funding gap.

In most other nations, a failure to pass budgets would have usually resulted in fresh elections under the parliamentary system of government.

But the US government is different in the sense that the legislative branch (Congress) controls the purse strings, while federal agencies (the executive branch) spend the money.

The historical divide between the Republicans and the Democrats in the legislative branch, which consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, causes a standoff every few years. The gridlock strips federal agencies of the legal authority to spend taxpayer money.

In technical terms, a shutdown takes effect when Congress doesn't pass the 12 annual spending bills or a temporary “continuing resolution” by the end of the US fiscal year on September 30.

“Essential” functions like air traffic control continue, but the rest of the federal government grinds to a halt.

Other federal services that are considered “essential” include those protecting life, health, and property. For example, active-duty military personnel and FBI agents continue working without immediate pay.

But federal workers performing “non-essential” services stop going to work. Staff responsible for national parks are furloughed, while food inspectors are told to stay home. Museums are shut, and passport processing faces delays.

How costly is it?

When the US government shuts down, the world’s largest economy loses millions of dollars by the hour.

For example, the 2018-2019 shutdown wiped off $3 billion from the US economy as consumers postponed purchases amid delayed wages.

Essential workers – about 1.4 million – are forced to survive without pay, which results in a sizable segment of the population dipping into their savings or taking out loans.

A 2019 law guarantees back-pay to all furloughed employees upon resumption of government business.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that roughly 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed each day of the current shutdown, with the total daily cost of their compensation at roughly $400 million.

How does it happen?