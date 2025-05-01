President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT on its 61st anniversary, praising the institution for its commitment to responsible, impartial and principled journalism.



In a statement shared on X, Erdogan said TRT has earned its place among the world’s leading media institutions while serving as Türkiye’s voice on the international stage.

He extended his well wishes to all members of the TRT family, expressing his hope for continued success in their work.

The president’s message comes as the broadcaster celebrates more than six decades of public service and news coverage across multiple platforms and languages.



Along with the president, the country’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has extended his congratulations to TRT, describing the institution as a key pillar in Türkiye’s pursuit of truth, national memory and global communication efforts.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Altun hailed TRT as “the voice of our nation and the memory of our state,” praising the broadcaster for its six-decade legacy in journalism and public service.

“TRT has not only conveyed the news with its decades-long broadcasting experience but has also stood by the truth, produced values and built a strong bridge of communication between the state and the people,” Altun said.