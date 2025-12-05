The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

During a vote held on Friday at the General Assembly, the resolution received 151 votes in favour, 10 against, and 14 abstentions.

Welcoming the decision to renew its mandate, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on X that the decision "reflects the broad solidarity of people across the world with Palestine Refugees."

"It is also an acknowledgement of the international community's responsibility to support the humanitarian + human development needs of Palestinian refugees pending a just & lasting solution to their decades-long plight," he said.

Lazzarini also urged that the decision "be translated into a genuine commitment & matching resources to ensure the mandate is fulfilled."