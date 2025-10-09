The Israeli army continued airstrikes in Gaza on Thursday despite a ceasefire agreement to end its two-year deadly war in the Palestinian enclave, medics and witnesses said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry reported that at least 67,194 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Medical sources told Anadolu that four civilians were injured in Israeli strikes targeting several areas in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza.

Columns of smoke were reported rising from the targeted areas.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli army shelled various areas of Khan Younis, injuring three people.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also continued to shell several areas across the enclave, particularly the Tel al-Hawa and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza.

Heavy and continuous gunfire was reported in Gaza, witnesses said, with no available information yet about casualties.

The latest Israeli attacks came despite a ceasefire agreement reached early Thursday between Hamas and Israel in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh city, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

The 20-point plan, first announced on September 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Gaza death toll hits 67,200

A health ministry statement said that 11 bodies, including one retrieved from the rubble, were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 49 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 169,890 in the Israeli onslaught.