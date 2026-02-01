WORLD
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has long denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019.
February 1, 2026

​​​​​​​British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also known as Prince Andrew, should be prepared to testify before the American Congress about his past dealings with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports.

Starmer told reporters on Saturday, while returning from Japan, that anyone with relevant information should be ready to share it “in whatever form they are asked to do that," Sky News reported.

“You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that,” he said. “Epstein’s victims have to be the priority.”

Asked whether Andrew should issue an apology, Starmer said the matter was “for Andrew” to decide.

The prime minister noted that he used similar language in November.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has long denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Newly unsealed US Justice Department files have brought renewed scrutiny, including photographs reported by BBC News that appear to show Andrew in close physical proximity to an unidentified woman.

Separate documents reported by The Guardian suggest Epstein maintained contact with Andrew after his 2008 conviction, including references to possible private meetings in London in 2010.

It remains unclear whether any meeting took place. In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and withdrew from public duties amid mounting controversy because of his association with Epstein.

Epstein pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the conviction a "sweetheart deal".

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

Epstein's case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims’ advocates from across the spectrum demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.

