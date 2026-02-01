​​​​​​​British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also known as Prince Andrew, should be prepared to testify before the American Congress about his past dealings with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports.

Starmer told reporters on Saturday, while returning from Japan, that anyone with relevant information should be ready to share it “in whatever form they are asked to do that," Sky News reported.

“You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that,” he said. “Epstein’s victims have to be the priority.”

Asked whether Andrew should issue an apology, Starmer said the matter was “for Andrew” to decide.

The prime minister noted that he used similar language in November.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has long denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Newly unsealed US Justice Department files have brought renewed scrutiny, including photographs reported by BBC News that appear to show Andrew in close physical proximity to an unidentified woman.